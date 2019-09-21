Estimated loss due to flash flood in AP put at over 700 crore Amaravati, Sep 21 (PTI): Flash flood in the last three days caused damage to agricultural crops and infrastructure, including roads, in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh with the Collector G Veerapandian putting the preliminary loss estimate at Rs 784 crore. Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy took an aerial survey of the affected region on Saturday and held a review meeting when he was informed that over 31,000 hectares of agricultural crops and 2,000 hectares of horticultural crops were damaged.

The Kundu river was in spate while the irrigation canals suffered breaches thereby submerging crops in thousands of acres, the Chief Minister was informed. He asked the officials to be 'humane and liberal' in enumerating the crop loss in the flood-hit mandals.

"By Gods grace, we have had good rains in Rayalaseema and the situation is now normal. We will take permanent measures in the Kundu river course and Nandyal to ensure flood damage in future was negated," he said. "I have spoken to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on interlinking Krishna and Godavari rivers for optimal utilisation of water," he said.

He promised to get permanent houses constructed for the flood victims..

