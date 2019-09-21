3-member house-breaking theft gang busted in Mumbai

Three members of a gang with as many as 70 offences of house-breaking thefts against their names were arrested by Mumbai police's Crime Branch, an official said on Saturday. The three, part of 'Laddu gang', were held from Byculla in central Mumbai by the Crime Branch's Unit III, he said.

"They have 70 cases against their names in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai. Those arrested are gang leader Noor Mohammed Karim Shaikh (44) alias Laddu, Salim Goihar Shaikh (27) and Saeed Hussain Shaikh alias Batla (24)," he said. "They would carry out reconnaissance of shops and homes during day and then rob them during night. The accused have also served jail terms earlier," he said..

