International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Jewelery worth Rs 1.5 cr looted from mortgage firm's office

PTI Thane
Updated: 21-09-2019 22:11 IST
Jewelery worth Rs 1.5 cr looted from mortgage firm's office

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have launched a manhunt after six dacoits looted jewelery worth Rs 1.7 crore from the office of a gold mortgage company. The incident took place in Nalasopara town on Friday morning, said police spokesperson Hemant Katkar.

Masked dacoits barged into the company's office and after threatening the employees with a revolver, fled with over 250 packets of mortgaged jewelery, he said. There were no security guards, but the CCTV cameras inside the office captured the incident, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019