Jewelery worth Rs 1.5 cr looted from mortgage firm's office

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have launched a manhunt after six dacoits looted jewelery worth Rs 1.7 crore from the office of a gold mortgage company. The incident took place in Nalasopara town on Friday morning, said police spokesperson Hemant Katkar.

Masked dacoits barged into the company's office and after threatening the employees with a revolver, fled with over 250 packets of mortgaged jewelery, he said. There were no security guards, but the CCTV cameras inside the office captured the incident, he added..

