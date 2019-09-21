International Development News
Student joins medical college with fake certificate, held

PTI Madurai
Updated: 21-09-2019 22:54 IST
The arrested had told the police that a gang based in the capital had flown to Madurai to hand over the certificate. Further investigation was on, they said... Image Credit: Pixabay

A student was on Saturday arrested for joining a course at the government medical college hereby allegedly submitting a fake certificate, police said. On interrogation, the student confessed to the offense and said a person from Delhi had prepared the bogus quota certificate for Rs 60 lakh, the police said.

The arrested had told the police that a gang based in the capital had flown to Madurai to hand over the certificate. Further investigation was on, they said...

