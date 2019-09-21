Student joins medical college with fake certificate, held

A student was on Saturday arrested for joining a course at the government medical college hereby allegedly submitting a fake certificate, police said. On interrogation, the student confessed to the offense and said a person from Delhi had prepared the bogus quota certificate for Rs 60 lakh, the police said.

The arrested had told the police that a gang based in the capital had flown to Madurai to hand over the certificate. Further investigation was on, they said...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)