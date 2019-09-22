International Development News
Policeman's son electrocuted in UP's Bareilly

PTI Bareilly
Updated: 22-09-2019 15:21 IST
A son of police personnel was electrocuted here on Sunday morning as he pressed the doorbell of a police outpost, where his father was posted. According to Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinandan Singh, the incident took place at the Biharipur police outpost in the city.

Singh said, "It was raining when Saurabh (20), son of outpost in-charge Devendra Singh, pressed the doorbell. He got an electric shock and died." He said at the time of the incident, the police outpost was filled with water.

"The fire brigade was called to pump out the accumulated water," the SP said, adding that the incident would be probed. He said the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination.

COUNTRY : India
