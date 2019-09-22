Dalit man beaten to death for 'stealing water pump' in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A 40-year-old Dalit man was beaten to death for allegedly stealing a water pump in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Ghatoli area on Saturday morning, when a 60-year-old man, his two sons, and some other unidentified people thrashed Dhulichand Meena of Mewakheda village, alleging that he stole a water pump from their fields, Station House Officer (SHO) Nainuram Meena said.

When Dhulichand was on his way to a nearby village, Purilal Tanwar, his sons, Devi Singh (23) and Mohan (20) and the other men confronted him, the SHO said. He said a heated exchange between Dhulichand and the group of men over the stolen hand pump soon turned violent and he was beaten up badly.

Dhulichand's father reached the spot and took his injured son home. Later, Dhulichand's condition deteriorated and he was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the SHO said.

He said a preliminary investigation revealed that Tanwar and his sons had on Friday complained about the theft to Dhulichand's father, who reprimanded his son and asked Tanwar to lodge a police complaint against him. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered against Tanwar, his sons and seven unidentified men, the SHO said.

Dhulichand's body was handed over to his family on Saturday after a post-mortem, the officer said.

