Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

CAL9 BH-RAJNATH Pak at risk of getting dismantled for rights breach: Rajnath

Patna: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday warned Pakistan against "repeating mistakes of 1965 and 1971" even as he asserted that the neighbouring country ran the risk of getting "dismantled" on account of flagrant violation of human rights on its soil.

BOM17 MH-SHAH-LD KASHMIR

Amit Shah blames Nehru for PoK's existence Mumbai: The Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) would not have come into existence had Jawaharlal Nehru not declared untimely ceasefire with the neighbouring country,

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

DEL14 SAUDI-ENVOY-INTERVIEW We are committed to meet India's energy security needs: Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: Notwithstanding the biggest-ever attacks on its oil facilities, Saudi Arabia has said it is committed to meet India's energy security needs and will work constructively with other oil producers to maintain market stability. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan

BOM14 MH-THAROOR PM deserves respect when he represents India abroad: Tharoor

Pune: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is a strong critic of the Modi-led government, on Sunday said the prime minister deserves respect when he visits foreign countries as India's representative, but when he is in the country, people have the right to question him.

DEL1 ANGANWADIS-FAKE BENEFICIARIES

19.96 lakh ghost beneficiaries identified at Assam Anganwadi centres: RTI reply New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) As many as 19.96 lakh ghost beneficiaries have been identified at Anganwadi centres in Assam through a daily headcount, according to an RTI query. By Uzmi Athar

DEL4 MHA-NATGRID

NATGRID to be ready by early 2020 New Delhi: The NATGRID - a robust intelligence gathering mechanism related to immigration, banking, individual tax payers, air and train travels - is likely to be operational by January 2020, officials said on Sunday. By Achinta Borah

DEL9 JH-SOREN-INTERVIEW

BJP raising Article 370 to divert attention from 'monumental failures' in Jharkhand: Hemant Soren New Delhi: The BJP is raising the issue of abrogation of Article 370 provisions in the run up to the Jharkhand Assembly polls as a "ploy" to divert people's attention from "monumental failures" of the Raghubar Das government, JMM working president Hemant Soren alleged on Sunday. By Asim Kamal

DEL7 RJ-RALLY-FIR

Gaurav Gill, another driver booked in connection with accident that claimed three lives Barmer: Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill and another driver were booked on Sunday in connection with an accident during a National Rally Championship race here in which a couple and their young son were killed, police said.

MDS1 ART370-SADANANDA GOWDA

Kashmir status withdrawn to protect nation's integrity: Gowda Mangaluru: The BJP's prime objective of protecting the integrity of the nation and it's development agenda led to the decision for abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, according to Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

MDS2 ART370-NADDA

'Abrogation of Art370 will help J&K people join mainstream of nation' Bengaluru: The abrogation of Article 370 would pave the way for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, so far leading lives of second class citizens,to join the mainstream

of the nation, BJP working president J P Nadda said here on Sunday.

BUSINESS

DEL2 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE Petrol price jumps Rs 1.59/ltr, diesel Rs 1.31/ltr after Saudi attacks

New Delhi: Petrol prices have soared by Rs 1.59 a litre and diesel by Rs 1.31 in the last six days -- the most since daily price revision was introduced in 2017, as a massive strike at Saudi Arabian oil facilities jolted oil markets.

DEL3 BIZ-ONION-PRICES Onion prices surge to Rs 70-80/kg; Centre mulls imposing stock limits

New Delhi: The Centre is mulling imposing stock limits on onion traders as the retail prices of the key kitchen staple have shot up to Rs 70-80 per kg in the national capital and other parts of the country owing to supply disruption in the wake of excess monsoon rains in the major growing states, according to sources.

FOREIGN

FGN9 US-PM-2NDLD ROUNDTABLE PM Modi holds meeting with energy sector CEOs in US, discusses methods to harness opportunities

Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "wonderful interaction" with the CEOs from the US oil and gas sectors and discussed how to harness opportunities in the area to address India's growing energy needs. By Lalit K Jha/Seema Hakhu Kachru

FGN11 US-MODI-KASHMIRIS PM Modi meets Kashmiri Pandits in Houston, assures them of New Kashmir

Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "special interaction" with a 17-member delegation of Kashmiri Pandits here and assured them of "building a new Kashmir" which would be for everyone. By Seema Hakhu Kachru

FGN24 US-LD PETRONET Petronet to invest USD 2.5 billion in Tellurian Inc for 5 million tons of US LNG

Houston: India's largest LNG importer Petronet will invest USD 2.5 billion for nearly 20 per cent equity stake in US energy major Tellurian Inc's Driftwood project to negotiate the purchase of 5 million tons of gas per annum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)