PTI Jaipur
Updated: 22-09-2019 18:46 IST
5 killed as bus collides with truck in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Five persons were killed and ten others injured when a bus in which they were traveling collided with a truck in Ajmer district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said. The incident happened in the Mangliawas area, leaving five passengers, including two children, dead.

Those injured have been admitted to a hospital in Beawar town, police said. Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased persons, they said.

