Greyhounds kill 3 Maoists on Andhra-Odisha border

Elite Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh police on Sunday killed three members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in an encounter in Visakhapatnam district on the AP-Odisha border, police said. Additional Director General of Police (Greyhounds) Nalin Prabhat said the operation was based on a confirmed intelligence and the anti-Maoist force was in relentless pursuit of the Maoists despite heavy rains, thick vegetation and very rough terrain in the eastern ghat.

The encounter between anti-naxal squad and Naxals started near Gummirevula and in exchange of fire three naxals, including two women, were killed. The Visakhapatnam district Superintendent of Police Babujee Attada told PTI over phone that the deceased belonged to the Galikonda 'dalam' (squad) of the Maoists that operated on the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) area.

Police said one self-loading rifle and two .303 rifles were seized from the Maoists in the encounter that happened under Sileru police station limits. An Improvised Explosive Device was also recovered. Police have intensified combing operations in the AOB area in view of the "Maoist Week" that is observed from September 21 to 28.

