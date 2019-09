Two criminals with illegal firearms were arrested here on Sunday, police said. Alex Joseph and Lalit were held near Manoharpura slum in Jagatpura area, they added.

One SLR like rifle, one country made pistol and four live cartridges were seized from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Rahul Jain said. They are being interrogated, he added.

