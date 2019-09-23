Following are the top stories at 12:30 pm:

MDS2 TN-ARMY-CHIEF Balakot has been reactivated by Pak, says Army Chief

Chennai: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said Pakistan has reactivated Balakot very recently and about 500 infiltrators were waiting to infiltrate into India.

DEL7 CONG-MODI-FOREIGN POLICY

Cong accuses PM of campaigning for Trump, says it violates 'time honored principle' New Delhi: The Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating Indian foreign policy's "time-honored principle" of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country by campaigning for US President Donald Trump at the HowdyModi event in Houston.

DEL5 SONIA-LD CHIDAMBARAM-MEET

Sonia, Manmohan meet Chidambaram at Tihar New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday met P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail, where he has been lodged since September 5 in connection with the INX media case.

CAL1 JH-LYNCH

Man lynched, two injured over cow slaughter suspicion in Jharkhand Khunti: A differently-abled man was killed and two others were seriously injured when a mob allegedly thrashed them on suspicion of slaughtering a cow, in

Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Monday.

BOM1 CG-BYPOLL-VOTING Voting begins for Dantewada Assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Voting for the bypoll to the Naxal-affected Dantewada Assembly constituency began on Monday morning amid tight security.

CAL2 AS-ACCIDENT 9 killed in a bus-minibus collision in Assam

Demow: At least nine persons were killed and several others injured in a collision between a bus and a minibus in Sivasagar district of Assam on Monday, police said.

DES1 RJ-BEHROR PARADE Behror firing case: Rajasthan cops parade 13 accused in underclothes

Alwar: Thirteen accused of opening fire and helping hardcore Haryana criminal Papla alias Vikram Gurjar flee from a police station in Behror here earlier this month were on Sunday paraded in their underclothes through a crowded marketplace by police.

LEGAL

LGD2 SC-JUDGES

Four SC judges take oath of office New Delhi: Four new Supreme Court judges took oath of office on Monday, taking the total strength of judges in the apex court to 34.

LGD5 DL-HC-CHIDAMBARAM

INX Media case: Chidambaram denies CBI claim of using FM office for personal gain New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media corruption case, on Monday denied in the Delhi High Court that he used the office of the finance minister for personal gain.

BUSINESS

DEL3 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN

Sensex soars over 1,300 pts to reclaim 39,000 level; Nifty above 11,500 Mumbai: Extending its euphoria over government's economy-boosting measures, equity benchmark BSE Sensex soared over 1,300 points to reclaim the 39,000 mark in early session on Monday, driven by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, ITC, L&T and ICICI Bank.

BOM2 BIZ-SBI-LENDING RATE

SBI to adopt repo rate as external benchmark for all floating rate loans from Oct 1 Mumbai: State Bank of India on Monday said it will adopt repo rate as the external benchmark for all floating rate loans for MSME, home and retail loans, from October 1, 2019.

DEL4 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN

Rupee slips 9 paise to 71.03 against USD in early trade Mumbai: The rupee opened marginally lower by 9 paise to 71.03 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, as rising crude oil prices and concerns regarding US-China trade war kept investors edgy.

FOREIGN

FGN1 PM-TOURISM

Send five non-Indian families to India as tourists every year: PM to NRIs Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested Indians living across the world on Sunday to send at least five non-Indian families to India as tourists every year.

FGN11 UK-IRAN-SAUDI

UK says Iran responsible for attack on Saudi oil facilities New York: Britain has concluded that Iran was responsible for attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday. He said the U.K. would consider taking part in a U.S.-led military effort to bolster the Gulf kingdom's defenses. (AP)

FGN5 HOWDY-WSJ

Modi-Trump joint address underscores growing strategic significance of US-India ties: WSJ Houston: The joint appearance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump before a strong crowd of 50,000 Indian Americans at an event here underscores the growing strategic significance of the relationship between the two largest democracies of the world, a top American daily said on Sunday. By Lalit K Jha

FGN9 PM-UN-CLIMATE

Modi to articulate India's plans for renewable energy, other climate action proposals at UN Summit United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to articulate his government's ambitions on renewable energy and make a call for a coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure at UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' High-Level Climate Action Summit on Monday. By Yoshita Singh.

