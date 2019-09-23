International Development News
Andhra Pradesh: Illegal construction near Krishna river demolished

Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials on Monday allegedly demolished illegal constructions on the embankment of river Krishna here.

ANI Amravati (Andhra Pradesh)
23-09-2019
CRDA officials demolishing illegal construction on the banks of Krishna river in Amravati in Andhra Pradesh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials on Monday allegedly demolished illegal constructions on the embankment of river Krishna here. According to a CRDA official, a ramp constructed in the agricultural land of one P Koteswara Rao was demolished. Koteswara Rao claimed that he built the ramp to protect his farm. However, CRDA officials demolished it citing the that the ramp was not legally construction.

Interestingly, the demolished construction is near to the rented house of former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Recently notices were also served to owners of buildings on the embankment of river Krishna, including the guest house of Lingamaneni Ramesh, in which Chandrababu Naidu is residing. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
