Delhi govt forms guidelines to ensure rescued labour kids are not pulled out of schools

The Delhi government has formulated guidelines for ensuring that the children who are rescued as labourers are enrolled in schools and are not pulled out to be forced into child labour again, officials said on Monday. According to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) formulated by 'Samagra Shiksha', part of Delhi government's education department, the District Urban Resource Coordinators (DURCC) will be included as a part of the District Task Force (DTF) set up in each district by the Delhi government's labour department.

The DURCC's are experienced teachers, retired principals, or officials working with the education department. "A list of rescued child labour in the previous month may be provided to the

DURCC every month. The School Management Committee (SMC) members with the Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCC) will visit the parents or guardians of the rescued child labour and counsel them to get the child enrolled in the school for his or her better future prospect," the guidelines issued by the Delhi government said. It said, "They shall facilitate the admission of the rescued child labour in the school in age appropriate class and after assessment, shift him or her to the Special Training Centre for bridge course, if need be.

"The heads of schools and teachers shall monitor the attendance of the child for six months to ensure that the child is not pulled out of school and pushed again into child labour," it said. The Delhi High Court last week directed the AAP government and the police to strictly follow the Delhi Action Plan for Total Abolition of Child Labour, which gives the procedure for interim care and protection of the rescued children.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar noted that the Delhi action plan was submitted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and accepted by the court in its orders of July 15, 2009 and November 5, 2014. The bench said it is the bounden duty of the authorities to ensure that there is no violation of the provisions of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the Bounded Labour System (Abolition) Act.

The NCPCR, after holding consultation with stakeholders and after conducting research and survey, had finalised a Delhi Action Plan for total abolition of Child Labour, clearly defining the role and responsibilities of various departments.

