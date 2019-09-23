International Development News
Bihar: Congress MLA fined for violating traffic rule

Congress MLA Abidur Rehman was fined on Monday for not wearing a helmet while riding on the pillion seat of a motorcycle.

ANI Patna (Bihar)
Updated: 23-09-2019 18:11 IST
Congress MLA Abidur Rehman was fined for not wearing a helmet while riding on the pillion seat of a motorcycle. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress MLA Abidur Rehman was fined on Monday for not wearing a helmet while riding on the pillion seat of a motorcycle. "Congress MLA Abidur Rehman was riding on the pillion seat of a motorcycle without a helmet. He was fined Rs 1,000 for the offence. The vehicle's papers were found to be alright," an officer of Patna Police said.

Last month, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, which was implemented in several states from September 1. The law enforces heavy fines and stricter penalties for traffic violations. There have been several instances where people have coughed up hefty fines for traffic violations in many parts of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
