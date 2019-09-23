Man held for raping MBA job aspirant in Mumbai hotel

A 25-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Monday for allegedly raping a woman after she was called to a hotel room in Mumbai's Juhu area for a job interview, police said. An official said Sahil Singh Arora, a native of Delhi, was held from a kin's residence following a tip-off.

"He had promised the victim, an MBA hailing from Uttar Pradesh, a job in the human resources department of a private bank. She was then asked to attend an interview in a hotel room where she was raped," he said. The victim was staying in Navi Mumbai and had recently returned to UP, and the accused found out her details from a professional networking website, he said.

"She was contacted by the accused in July. Arora posed as an employee of the private bank. After raping her, Arora told her the act had been videoed and that the clip would be sent to her father if she spoke about it to anyone," he said. He was booked under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, and was remanded in police custody for seven days, the official informed..

