Delhi: Criminals snatch phone, injure woman journalist, Police forms special team to nab accused

Delhi Police has formed a special team to nab the bike-borne snatchers involved in attacking a Delhi based woman journalist, who was badly injured in a phone snatching incident on Sunday evening. "A special has been formed to track and nab the criminals involved in the incident", Delhi Police's Public Relation Officer (PRO) said on Monday.

The woman journalist, Joymala Bagchi, who works with ANI, suffered injuries on her face and hand after she was attacked by two bike-borne robbers in broad daylight who dragged her out of an auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee. The incident occurred on Sunday near Chittaranjan Park in New Delhi when Bagchi, who works with ANI, was travelling in an auto-rickshaw.

Bagchi suffered a fracture in her jaw and got stitches on her chin. She also suffered injuries on her hand. Bagchi was profusely bleeding when the locals came to her rescue. She was later taken to a nearby hospital by Delhi Police and later shifted to AIIMS.

"We have received a complaint and have registered a case against the accused persons under Section 394 - for voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery," said Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). "I had gone for shopping near CR Park and was returning back at around 6 pm in an auto when two bike-borne miscreants came close to my auto while the traffic was moving slowly. They dragged me out of the moving auto. Later, they snatched my phone and sped away," Bagchi said.

Bagchi, who has been raising her voice against such crimes, said there was no CCTV footage of the incident. "As a journalist, I am appalled. Where are the CCTV cameras? I was attacked in broad daylight. What if a speeding car had hit me? Is this how unsafe the capital is? Today morning I got to know, that there is no CCTV footage of the incident and so far no lead. Two snatchers are so well acquainted with the city that they know which part of the city has no CCTV camera," she said.

"Will we get justice? If the ones who have the power to highlight such incidents do not feel safe, imagine the plight of ordinary citizens," she added. (ANI)

