LG asks depts to expedite implementation of health check-up scheme for govt employees

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday asked all departments concerned to expedite the implementation of the 'Annual Health Check up Scheme' for government employees aged above 40. The scheme will be a step towards better work culture. Healthy employees are more productive and efficient, he said at a review meeting.

The Lt Governor also discussed the modalities with officials of the Delhi government, Vice Chancellor, DDA, Delhi Police chief and commissioners of three municipal corporations. He advised all heads of departments concerned to chalk out standard procedures and expedite implementation of the scheme at the earliest, a statement said.

Baijal had accorded in-principle approval to the scheme on August 1.

