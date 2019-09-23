Man held in connection with sexual assault on teenage girl

Police on Monday arrested a man in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl after she informed district childline authorities through the toll-free helpline number. Malappuram resident Mohammed Rafeeq, 35,who claims to be an administrator of an Arabic institution, was arrested after they received the complaint from the girl, police said.

"We were intimated by childline yesterday. We registered the case and he was arrested today," the investigating officer told PTI. Police said the institution was functioning with just 15 students and providing Arabic classes as residential education.

"It seems like there was no caretaker yesterday and he took advantage of the situation. He claims to be the administrator there," police said. Top police sources said the childline got the complaint through the toll-free helpline number.

The girl sought help after which childline authorities barged into the institution and rescued the girl, sources said. She later gave a complaint to the local police which led to his arrest.

An official from the State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights told the media that the institution was functioning without any licence. The child helpline number of Malappuram district is 1517..

