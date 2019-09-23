Three SPs transferred in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday transferred superintendents of police of three districts, according to a Home Department statement. The Commandant of 35th battalion of PAC (Lucknow) Abhishek Dixit has been made the superintendent of police (SP) of Pilibhit and SP (Human Rights), Lucknow, Vijay Dhull, the police chief of Siddharthanagar district, it said.

Dharamveer Singh, who was the SP of Siddharthanagar, is the new police chief of Mirzapur district. He has replaced Awadhesh Kumar Pandey. Pandey and Pilibhit SP Manoj Kumar Sonkar have been attached to the DGP headquarters in Lucknow, according to the statement.

SP (Public Grievances) at the DGP headquarters, D Pradeep Kumar, has been made the commandant of the 35th battalion of PAC, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)