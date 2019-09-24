International Development News
Two arrested for cricket betting in Bengaluru

Central Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested two people for indulging in cricket betting here. The officials have also seized Rs 41 lakhs from their possession.

ANI Bengaluru (Karnataka)
Updated: 24-09-2019 09:36 IST
Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for indulging in cricket betting in Bengaluru. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Central Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested two people for indulging in cricket betting here. The officials have also seized Rs 41 lakhs from their possession. The two accused had placed a bet on T-20 series between India vs South Africa cricket match which was played in Bengaluru, police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. In June this year, an organised cricket betting racket operating from abroad was also busted in Hyderabad by the police.

The probe team arrested six people and seized Rs 8 lakhs betting amount. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
