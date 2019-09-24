4-yr-old raped in Navi Mumbai; daily wager arrested

A four-year-girl was allegedly raped by a man when she went to play outside her house in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday in Taloja area, located around 35 km from here, following which the accused, Ashok Kumar Yadav (24), was arrested, a police official said.

When the girl was playing outside her house, Yadav, a daily wage labourer who stayed nearby, allegedly lured the girl on some pretext and took her to a secluded place where he raped her, he said. When the girl's parents noticed injuries on her private parts and enquired with her, she told them about the incident, he said.

The girl's father then took her to a hospital and also approached the police. Yadav, a native of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district and working in Navi Mumbai since last few months, was subsequently arrested, the official said.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. The girl was undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said, adding that her statement was yet to be recorded..

