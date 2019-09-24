New book focusses on rise of Persianate age in Indian subcontinent

Major civilisations, architecture, upheavals, and the art of the Indian subcontinent between 11th and 18th centuries is the subject of a new book. Written by US-based professor and author Richard M Eaton, "India in the Persianate Age: 1000-1765" has been focusses on the rise of the 'Persianate' culture - a many faceted trans-regional world informed by a canon of texts that circulated through ever-widening networks across much of Asia.

Introduced to India in the eleventh century by dynasties based in eastern Afghanistan, this culture would become thoroughly indigenized by the time of the great Mughals in the sixteenth, seventeenth, and eighteenth centuries. The book, published by Penguin, also talks about the complex encounter between India's Sanskrit culture - which continued to flourish and grow throughout this period - and Persian culture, which helped shape the Delhi Sultanate, the Mughal Empire and a host of regional states, making India what it is today.

"This long-term process of cultural interaction and assimilation is reflected in India's language, literature, cuisine, attire, religion, styles of rulership and warfare, science, art, music, architecture, and more," publishers said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)