International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Chhattisgarh: 3 civilians killed in IED blast

Three civilians were killed as Naxals set off a blast in an oil tanker in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday.

ANI Kanker (Chhattisgarh)
Updated: 24-09-2019 15:34 IST
Chhattisgarh: 3 civilians killed in IED blast

Naxals set off a blast in an oil tanker in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Three civilians were killed as Naxals set off a blast in an oil tanker in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday. The civilians including the driver died in the explosion which took place in the Tumapal area.

The oil tanker had left the Tumapal Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) camp for supplying diesel to vehicles engaged in the ongoing construction work for the Rawaghat railway line project between Tumapal and Kosaronda in the district. Followed by the improvised explosive device (IED) blast, an encounter took place between an SSB party and Maoists.

The superintendent of police, Kanker, reached the incident site with additional force. (ANI)

Also Read: Car bomb kills 11 civilians in northern Syria: monitor

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019