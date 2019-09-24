CPI (M) to support DMK-led coalition in bypolls in TN,Pondy

The CPI-M's Tamil Nadu unit on Tuesday announced its support to the DMK and its allies in the October 21 assembly bypolls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The three-day meeting of the party's state council, which began here, adopted a resolution announcing its support to the candidates of the DMK and allies in the bypolls to Vikravandi and Nanguneri segments in Tamil Nadu and in the Kamaraj Nagar constituency in Puducherry.

A party release here hit out at the BJP-led NDA government and voiced concern over "unprecedented economic crisis the country is now facing." The NDA government was playing second fiddle to the corporate sector without paying attention to the sorry spectacle of the farmers, farm labourers, small and medium industrial entrepreneurs, it alleged. The party also alleged that the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu had apparently changed itself into a benami outfit of the BJP-led coalition as it had been accepting "all the anti-people measures of the Central government without raising any protest." It was therefore necessary to teach a lesson in the coming polls to these governments as they are adopting an "anti-people" stance on various issues.

The CPI (M) would support and work towards the victory of the candidates of DMK and its allies in the bypolls, the release asserted. The party through another resolution welcomed the meeting between the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala scheduled for Wednesday at Thiruvananthapuram to discuss various inter-state river water issues.

"This meeting would be of help to strengthen the relations between Tamil Nadu and Kerala and also finding solutions to the inter-state river water sharing issues," it hoped. Member of the CPI-M Tamil Nadu unit's executive council N.Gunasekaran presided.

Those who participated in the meeting included politburo member G.Ramakrishnan, party`s state secretary K.Balakrishnan, central committee members T K Rangarajan MP, K.Varadarajan, U.Vasuki, P.Sampath and A Soundararajan.PTI COR BN BN.

