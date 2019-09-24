ICAI students continue protest for 2nd day

Students of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) continued their protest outside its central Delhi office for second consecutive day on Tuesday, claiming their answer sheets were not evaluated properly and demanded a recheck. According to a statement from the ICAI, protesting students met officials and were explained about the rules.

A section of the students led by agencies external to the institute have been demonstrating outside the ICAI premises from September 23, it said. "In order to empathise the genuine concern, if any, of the students, they were given an opportunity to meet the officers and council members on September 24 wherein more than 10 representatives including ICAI members, non-members and students participated in the discussions," the ICAI said.

"The representatives of agitators submitted that their only demand is to allow for provision of re-checking of answer books in the Chartered Accountancy examinations," it added. The chartered accountants regulations allow correction of marks awarded in three cases -- no marks awarded to any answer or part of it, totalling errors in step-wise marks awarded for an answer and wrong carry forward or its part of marks awarded to answer on the cover page of the answer books.

Beyond this, the rule does not permit any subjectivity in checking of answer books, the institute said. It said the students were explained about the regulations but they were insistent on the demand for allowing re-evaluation of the answer sheets.

"They were informed that due process will be followed for consideration of their demand. They were also requested to call off the agitation and students be advised to concentrate on their studies and preparation for forthcoming examination," the ICAI said. In spite of the same, the representatives mentioned that they would continue with this agitation till the time the matter is sorted out, it said.

"All the students are advised not to be carried away by such issues. The institute is seized of their problems and will be considered and taken up at the appropriate forum by following due process," it added. Meanwhile, students, their teachers and ex-students who had come to express solidarity said they will continue the protest on Wednesday and want their demand for rechecking be met.

