Immediately arrest snatchers who targeted woman journalist, top cop urged

Expressing concern over the snatching incident in which a woman journalist was targeted, Indian Women's Press Corps on Tuesday wrote to Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, saying police should nab the culprits immediately and send a message of zero tolerance to such crimes. A woman journalist was injured on Sunday after she attempted to resist a snatching bid in south Delhi's CR Park.

The incident took place in the evening while she was returning home in an auto-rickshaw. "It's appalling that the journalist, travelling in an auto-rickshaw, was attacked by bike-borne youths in a broad daylight," the IWPC said, adding that scribe was currently battling a range of grave injuries at AIIMS.

