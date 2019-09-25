International Development News
MSCB scam case: NCP workers protest outside ED office

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers held a protest today outside Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, in Mumbai over Sharad Pawar's name being registered in a bank scam case.

ANI Mumbai (Maharashtra)
Updated: 25-09-2019 14:37 IST
NCP workers protest outside ED office. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers held a protest today outside Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, in Mumbai over Sharad Pawar's name being registered in a bank scam case. On September 23, The NCP chief, party leader Ajit Pawar and others were named in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with the Rs 5,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

After the ED filed the money laundering case, Pawar said that he has no problem in going to go to jail rather he will be happy. "I have no problem if I am sent to jail. I will enjoy it instead as I have never experienced it. If someone is thinking to put me behind bars, in this case, I will rather welcome it," told Pawar. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
