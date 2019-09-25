Political motivation not a factor in Maharashtra cooperative bank scam probe: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that political motivation was not a factor in the investigation pertaining to the Rs 5,000 crore Maharashtra cooperative bank scam. "There are rumours that the investigation in the matter is politically motivated. That is not the case. Anyone who understands politics knows that the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition is going to win this election. The government is not involved in the matter at all," he told reporters here.

Fadnavis assessed that everything in the matter was being done as per the law and the directions of the Maharashtra High Court. "The High Court had directed the police to file an FIR in the matter after a petition was filed in the court seeking actions against the people involved in the cooperative bank scam. Mumbai police followed the directions and registered an FIR based on the complaint," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the 60 people named in the FIR were based on the complaint in the High Court. Explaining the rules, Fadnavis said that whenever there is a scam of over Rs 100 crore, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) takes cognizance of the matter and initiates a probe into the money laundering angle of the case.

"Not to mention that the ED does not fall under the jurisdiction of the state government," he said. He said that actions will be taken against those involved in the scam and the innocent people have nothing to fear from the investigation.

The ED had recently registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against NCP chief Sharad Pawar, party leader Ajit Pawar and others in connection with the scam. (ANI)

