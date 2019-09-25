Flesh trade racket busted in Bhopal; 20 held

Police on Wednesday busted a prostitution ring and arrested 20 people, including nine women, after raiding a house in Danish Kunj area in the Madhya Pradesh capital, an officer said. Bhopal North superintendent of police Shailendra Chouhan said the kingpin of the racket, a woman, has "confessed" to police that she had gotten into flesh trade to earn quick buck.

"Women from outside the city were also part of the racket," he added. The accused have been booked under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA)..

