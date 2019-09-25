EPCA seeks action against industries using 'dirty fuels' at night in Haryana

EPCA chairman Bhure Lal on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officials of the Haryana government and sought action against industries in the state that are using unauthorised "dirty fuels at night". During a video conference with the Haryana officials, Lal said that a number of industrial units in the state were burning dirty fuels at night to avoid getting caught by the enforcement agencies.

"I had got an inspection conducted before the meeting. We saw smoke billowing from the chimneys of these units and videographed them," he said. The Haryana authorities have assured corrective action within a week. They will also intensify night patrolling to check such incidents, the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) chief said.

The Haryana government has also issued a notification listing authorised fuels to be used to operate industries. To minimise the incidents of stubble burning, farmers in the state will be persuaded to use farm implements such as rotavator, mulcher and happy seeder for in-situ management of paddy straw, he said.

The state administration is also encouraging using paddy straw to make card boards and produce electricity and ethanol. Around 6-7 lakh tonnes paddy straw can be utilised this way, Bhure Lal said.

