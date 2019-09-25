International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Shiv Sena leader's nephew shot dead in Ghaziabad

PTI Ghaziabad
Updated: 25-09-2019 22:10 IST
Shiv Sena leader's nephew shot dead in Ghaziabad

A nephew of a Shiv Sena leader was shot dead allegedly by motorcycle-borne men here on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar (45), nephew of Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Ahuja, they said.

Three motorcycle-borne men intercepted Amit Kumar's car near his house in Chiranjiv Vihar colony in the afternoon and fired at him indiscriminately. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said. The victim owned a farmhouse in the Kavi Nagar industrial area, he said.

Investigation revealed that Amit Kumar was killed due to a monetary dispute, the SP said. The probe in the case is on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019