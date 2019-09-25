Shiv Sena leader's nephew shot dead in Ghaziabad

A nephew of a Shiv Sena leader was shot dead allegedly by motorcycle-borne men here on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar (45), nephew of Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Ahuja, they said.

Three motorcycle-borne men intercepted Amit Kumar's car near his house in Chiranjiv Vihar colony in the afternoon and fired at him indiscriminately. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said. The victim owned a farmhouse in the Kavi Nagar industrial area, he said.

Investigation revealed that Amit Kumar was killed due to a monetary dispute, the SP said. The probe in the case is on, he added.

