Woman held for bid to kidnap toddler

A woman was arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a one-year-old girl from a slum in Govandi, an eastern suburb, on Wednesday, police said. The woman, identified as Kaashibai Ratnu Pawar (28), from Akkalkot in Solapur district of Maharashtra, was arrested by the Shivaji Nagar police.

In her police complaint, Rizwana Babar Sheikh, the mother of the child, said that her daughter was playing outside their shanty when the accused tried to kidnap her, a police official said. Sheikh raised an alarm, following which the local residents caught Pawar and handed her over to the police, the official added.

Pawar, who was booked under IPC section 363 (kidnapping), would be produced before the court on Thursday, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)