Fire at quilt shop injures woman in Ludhiana

A woman suffered serious injuries in a major fire at a quilt store in Arya Mohalla area here on Thursday morning. According to a fire department official, the fire broke out at about 6 am at the shop which is housed on the ground floor and engulfed the first floor where the woman lives.

She was evacuated by the fire officials and rushed to a nearby hospital. Her condition is stated to be serious. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, the official said.

All of the item stored at the shop as well as some bikes parked out the shop were completely gutted in the fire. (ANI)

