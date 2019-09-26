International Development News
Man arrested for killing relative over suspicion of affair with wife

A man has been nabbed by the Ludhiana Police for murdering his relative here. The accused suspected that the victim was having an affair with his wife, Ludhiana police said.

ANI Ludhiana (Punjab)
Updated: 26-09-2019 18:23 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

A man has been nabbed by the Ludhiana Police for murdering his relative here. The accused suspected that the victim was having an affair with his wife, Ludhiana police said. The incident took place on September 23.

While addressing the press, Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal said, "The accused, Rajbar has been arrested. He murdered his relative on the suspicion of having an affair with his wife. The deceased has been identified as Bindu Prasad." Bindu Prasad used to work in a rubber factory. The case was registered by the victim's son Durgesh Rai. (ANI)

