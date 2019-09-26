Two held with boxes resembling heroin package, let off later

Two persons have been apprehended in Meghalaya's in East Jaintia Hills district for apparently trying to sell powdered puffed rice as heroin, a senior police officer said on Thursday. The duo was, however, let off for want of evidence, as police failed to decide if they should be tried under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

Acting on a tip-off by sources, who claimed that the two were carrying huge quantity of heroin, a naka was laid in the district early on Wednesday, and the men apprehended, Superintendent of Police V Singh stated. "At least 25 soap boxes were found in their car, raising our suspicion that it could be heroin. On testing the content, the Anti-Narcotic Task Force found out that the boxes contained nothing but powdered puffed rice," Singh said.

According to police, one soap box of heroin is sold at a minimum rate of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 in the open market. "Going by the packaging and the mode of transport, it seems they were trying to sell the puffed rice boxes as heroin. The two were then let off for want of evidence," the SP added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)