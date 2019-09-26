International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma meet D K Shivakumar in Tihar Jail

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 26-09-2019 20:53 IST
Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma meet D K Shivakumar in Tihar Jail

Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma on Thursday met party leader from Karnataka D K Shivakumar, who is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The two leaders were accompanied to the Tihar Jail, where Shivakumar is lodged, by the party's state unit member D K Suresh.

After the meeting, Sharma told reporters that Shivakumar was a victim of vendetta politics and was targeted as there was nothing against him. What was done to him was unfair, he said. The senior Congress leader said they inquired about his health and welfare and hoped that the court would grant justice to him.

A special court dismissed Shivakumar's bail application on Wednesday. The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and a few others. The case was based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax (I-T) Department on charges of alleged tax evasion and unaccounted transactions worth crores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019