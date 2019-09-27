IAF holds air show ahead of Air Force Day celebrations

In the run-up to the 87th Air Force Day celebrations on October 8, the Indian Air Force (IAF) held an air show in Vadodara on Friday to exhibit the aerial skills of its various aircraft. The air show was held at the Air Force Station at Harni on the outskirts of the city, a defence release said.

A colourful and breathtaking aerobatics display by the IAF ambassadors, Sarang helicopter display team and sky diving by 'Akash Ganga' was part of the air show. An IAF team comprising skilful para jumpers of Paratroopers Training School at Agra also exhibited their skills during the show. IAF elite Special Operations 'Garud' Commandos also conducted 'engine running operations' from AN-32 aircraft.

In consonance with the underlying theme of 'Know your Air Force', an impressive static display of fighter, transport and helicopter missile sytems and radars showcasing a wide variety of IAF combat platforms, was also held. The celebrations kicked off with slithering operations by the 'Garud' Commandos and the magnificent formation flying by four Jaguar (deep penetration strike aircraft) fighters.

This was followed by sky diving by the Akash Ganga team, the most exciting adventure sport the world over with paratroopers jumping from 8,000 feet without opening their parachute at a steady speed of 120 miles per hour, the release said. They performed various free-hand acrobatic drills in the air before opening their parachutes at low levels to carry out precise landings. Thereafter, an AN-32 carried out an 'assault landing' with Garud Commandos doing 'behind enemy line' operations.

The highlight of the event was the aerobatic display by 'Sarang', which in Sanskrit, means peacock, the national bird of India. The team led by Gp Capt S A Gadre performed a synchronised aerial ballet of four brightly painted metal birds, drawing comparisons with the graceful peacock, it said. The Air Force station came alive with an enthusiastic crowd thronging the display area. The show was witnessed by nearly 6,500 visitors, including students from school and college students, personnel of the Army, NDRF, police and district administration and their families, the release said.

PTI COR NP NP.

