TN in forefront of forest, wildlife conservation, says CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday said the state was in the forefront in forest conservation as it presently has 20.21 per cent green cover as against the targeted 33 per cent. Speaking after handing over certificates and medallions to the forest guards who completed their six-month training, he said the government has set a goal to plant 71 lakh saplings in 2021.

A total of 545 guards, including 168 women completed the training. Forest officials played an important role in preserving and protecting the nature and forests and the state is in the forefront in wildlife protection too, he said.

Steps were being taken to bring a variety of birds to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park near Chennai, Palaniswami said. Forest Minister Dindigul Srinivasan, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani, Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman and senior forest department officials were present on the occasion..

