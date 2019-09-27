MP honey-trap case: 5 accused to be questioned on new leads

The five women arrested in a honey-trap and blackmailing racket in Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh will be made to confront each other during questioning to verify new leads that have come up, a senior police official said on Friday. Five women and a man were arrested in Indore and Bhopal on September 18-19 for allegedly running the racket, and police had seized electronic gadgets, including spy cameras, as well as mobile phones and cash.

Police had identified the accused as Aarti Dayal (29), Monika Yadav (18), Shweta Vijay Jain (39), Shweta Swapnil Jain (48), Barkha Soni (34) and Omprakash Kori (45). The honey-trapping racket was busted after Indore Municipal Corporation superintendent engineer Harbhajan Singh approached police claiming the accused were blackmailing him to the tune of Rs 3 crore over objectionable video clips.

Speaking on the probe, Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchivardhan Mishra, a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), said, "We have found some important clues. We will question the accused on the basis of these leads. The accused will be made to confront each other so that these leads can be verified." Meanwhile, Judicial Magistrate First Class Manish Bhatt accepted the SIT's plea and extended police custody of Arati Dayal (29) and Monika Yadav (19) till October 1, said district prosecution officer Mohammad Akram Sheikh. The prosecution, referring the new clues found by the SIT, told court that police wanted to interrogate three accused - Shweta Swapnil Jain, Shweta Vijay Jain and Barkha Soni.

Accepting SIT's plea, the court sent the three to police custody till 30 September. The SSP had, on Thursday, said accused Monika was a "victim of human trafficking", adding that she would be produced in court as a government witness soon..

