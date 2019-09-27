International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Three injured in cylinder explosion in Chattarpur Extension

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 27-09-2019 22:19 IST
Three injured in cylinder explosion in Chattarpur Extension

Three men were injured on Friday after a cylinder exploded in South Delhi's Chattarpur Extension, officials said. While Pawan and Ramesh, both aged 25, sustained 80 per cent injuries, 30-year-old Joginder received 40 per cent burns, they said.

According to fire department, a call about the incident was received at 7.52 pm after which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was controlled and the injured were admitted to a hospital where they were being treated, the fire official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019