Three injured in cylinder explosion in Chattarpur Extension

Three men were injured on Friday after a cylinder exploded in South Delhi's Chattarpur Extension, officials said. While Pawan and Ramesh, both aged 25, sustained 80 per cent injuries, 30-year-old Joginder received 40 per cent burns, they said.

According to fire department, a call about the incident was received at 7.52 pm after which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was controlled and the injured were admitted to a hospital where they were being treated, the fire official said.

