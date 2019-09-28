Gunshots heard in J-K village, security forces launch massive search operation

International Development News
PTI Ramban
Updated: 28-09-2019 09:52 IST
A massive search operation was on Friday launched in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district after a blast and some gunshots rocked the area, officials said. Police assisted by the Army cordoned off Dharmund village and adjoining areas in the Batote area and a search operation is underway, they said.

The officials said the operation was launched immediately after a blast and some gunshots were heard in the village along the Jammu-Doda road. Unconfirmed reports said that suspected terrorists hurled a grenade and followed it by firing on a quick reaction team of the security forces which signalled some persons to stop for checking.

However, senior officials are tight-lipped about the incident. Reinforcements have also been rushed to the area, the officials said.

COUNTRY : India
