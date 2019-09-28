MEMU rakes to replace passenger trains in three Odisha routes

MEMU rakes will replace passenger trains in three routes across coastal Odisha from Saturday onwards, an East Coast Railway (ECoR) official said. The Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains -- that serve short and medium distances -- will run between Cuttack and three routes to Puri, Bhadrak and Paradeep, an official of the railway zone said.

A MEMU train will commence its journey from Puri to Cuttack on Saturday and return to the coastal town on Sunday. Similarly, MEMU trains between Cuttack and Bhadrak and Cuttack and Paradeep will replace existing passenger trains running in the two routes.

Both the MEMU trains will commence their journeys from Cuttack on Saturday, he said. All the MEMU trains will run on the timings of the passenger trains that plied on the routes, the official added.

PTI AAM ACD ACD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)