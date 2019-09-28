ITBP officer commits suicide in Jammu

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle here, a police official said on Saturday. ASI Jaswant Singh was found dead with a bullet injury in his neck at Van Bhawan near Rail head complex on Friday, he said.

Quoting preliminary investigation, the official said it is believed that the ASI shot himself with his service rifle, resulting in his instant death. The body of the deceased was handed over to his unit after completion of legal formalities, he said.

Singh's unit was part of the recent deployment of forces in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and reorganization of the state into two Union Territories on August 5, the official said. The motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the official said.

Singh hailed from Himachal Pradesh.

