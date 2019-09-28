International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Elephant dies of suspected electrocution

PTI Coimbato
Updated: 28-09-2019 15:15 IST
Elephant dies of suspected electrocution

Image Credit: ANI

A tusker, believed to be five years old, was on Saturday found dead apparently after it came into contact with an electric fence on a farm near here, police said. Passersby noticed the carcass and informed the forest officials in Madukkarai range, who rushed to the farm owned by Thangavel, the police said.

The officials suspect the animal may have come into contact with the electric fence and died in the wee hours, they said. However, an autopsy would reveal the exact reason for the death, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019