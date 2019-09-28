Waterlogging at various places as heavy rains lash Jammu

Normal life was disrupted here on Saturday morning as heavy rains lashed wide parts of the Jammu province, causing waterlogging and traffic jams at many places in the city. However, there was no report of any major damage in the rains which came as a relief to the people who were experiencing humid conditions over the past couple of days.

The MeT office has predicted scattered rains at a few places in the region till October 1. The residents of Jammu woke up to a heavy cloud cover followed by rains and had to face waterlogging and traffic snarls at various places, including Panama chowk and Canal road.

The rainwater entered into houses and shops at different low lying areas due to flooding of streams, causing hardships to the people who were seen wading through the waters, the officials said. They said there was no major report of any damage in the affected areas, but a few illegal constructed structures on the banks of streams suffered some damage due to sudden increase in the water flow.

The rains stopped around noon but overcast conditions continued to prevail in the city. Reports of heavy rains were also reported from other districts of the Jammu province, the officials said.

The minimum temperature in Jammu was 23.2 degrees Celsius -- 1.8 degrees above normal during this part of the season, a spokesman of the MeT department said.

