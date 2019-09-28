Man gunned down in Chandigarh

A person was killed and two others were injured after three men opened fire at them at Burail village in sector 45 of the city on Saturday, police said. The assailants entered the office of one Sonu Shah and began firing indiscriminately at him and two others sitting there before fleeing the scene, police said.

Shah died on the spot whereas the other two-- Roni and Joginder were injured and are in a hospital, they said. Shah, a cable TV businessman, is believed to be an associate of a gang. Police suspect the reason behind the attack was an old rivalry between two gangs.

The deceased was in his 40's while the injured are in their 30's, police said.

