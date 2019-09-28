Three held with Rs 13L red sandalwood at Delhi airport

Three passengers have been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for carrying red sandalwood logs worth about Rs 13 lakh in an alleged illegal manner, officials said on Saturday. They said Ashish Chhabra, Deepak Mahroliya and Sandesh Dhingeya were intercepted on Friday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) as their activities were found to be suspicious.

A total of 160 kg of sandalwood worth an estimated Rs 13 lakh has been recovered from the three passengers, they said. They have been handed over to Customs officials to ascertain the source of the wood and the possible smuggling ring.

Red sandalwood is in the list of endangered tree species in India, and its felling or sale is banned. It is smuggled for sale in illicit international markets for supposed medicinal uses as well as for making luxury furniture.

