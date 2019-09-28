DU's South Campus students join AAP's student wing CYSS

Youth associated with various student organisations of Delhi University's South Campus colleges joined AAP's student wing Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) on Saturday. The students from colleges including Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma and Motilal Nehru joined AAP's student wing in the presence AAP Delhi Convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai and MP Sanjay Singh at the party headquarters.

The leaders welcomed these young students of Delhi University by offering them the CYSS cap. Addressing the press conference, Rai said, "All these students have decided to join AAP because of various initiatives being taken by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government in Delhi towards better future of students, youth and for public welfare. All these students will lead the pathway of the ideology of AAP's student organisation to their colleges and work towards strengthening the roots of the organisation in their respective colleges."

Rai also said that an organisation of students, Happy Club, which has been fighting for the students' body elections for the past many years in the Delhi University South Campus have joined the party. All the students and people attached to the Happy Club joined AAP under the leadership of the director of the club Vinay Udara. (ANI)

