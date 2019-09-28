Inspector held in graft case; ACB officer injured during trap

A police inspector was arrested in Chakan in Pune district on Saturday for allegedly demanding a bribe to close the investigation of a case. However, a senior official of the anti-corruption bureau was injured when an unidentified accomplice, who arrived in an SUV to collect the bribe, ran into him while fleeing.

Inspector Bhanudas Jadhav, posted at Mhalunge police chowky under Chakan police station, allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from a man to file a closure report in the court. A closure report is filed when police conclude that there is no evidence to prosecute a person.

"After negotiations, they settled on Rs 7 lakh. The first installment of Rs 3 lakh was to be paid today," said an ACB official. Meanwhile, the complainant approached the ACB, and a trap was laid.

Jadhav had allegedly asked the complainant to hand over the cash to another police personnel. "This policeman asked the complainant to leave the money in an SUV belonging to another man," said the officer.

When the ACB intercepted the SUV, its driver did not stop and the vehicle dashed deputy superintendent of police Shrihari Patil. The driver got down from the SUV and ran away, leaving the vehicle behind.

The policeman who was Jadhav's accomplice had arrived in another vehicle. He too fled from the scene. "We arrested Jadhav. We are looking for the other policeman and the man in the SUV," the ACB officer said...

