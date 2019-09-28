International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

46-year-old found dead in Delhi's Jaitpur

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 28-09-2019 23:30 IST
46-year-old found dead in Delhi's Jaitpur

Inquest proceedings have been initiated and police are enquiring into the matter, officials said. Image Credit: ANI

A 46-year-old man was found dead at his fourth-floor residence in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area on Saturday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Riyazuddin, a carpenter by profession, they said.

No note has been found, the police said. According to police, the deceased had a theft case against him.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated and police are enquiring into the matter, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Jaitpur Delhi deceased
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019