46-year-old found dead in Delhi's Jaitpur

A 46-year-old man was found dead at his fourth-floor residence in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area on Saturday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Riyazuddin, a carpenter by profession, they said.

No note has been found, the police said. According to police, the deceased had a theft case against him.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated and police are enquiring into the matter, officials said.

